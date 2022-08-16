Hometown Local
Lynchburg Hillcats host Hunters for the Hungry night this Thursday

By Brittany Morgan
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Whether your favorite season is hunting or baseball, you’ll get the best of both in Lynchburg this week.

This Thursday is Hunters for the Hungry night at the Lynchburg Hillcats game. Organizers are asking fans to come to the game wearing camo. There will be raffles, prizes, and benefits for sponsors. The proceeds from the event will go towards paying meat processing fees from donated deer to feed the hungry.

“We want to make sure that every deer that a hunter or farmer makes available to us, that we can take that deer and then we can use that God given, renewable, natural resource to take care of His most precious resource, and that’s our fellow man,” explains Gary Arrington, Director, Hunters for the Hungry.

Gates open at 6 p.m. while first pitch is scheduled for 6:30.

The Lynchburg Hillcats are the Class A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians.

More information about the event is available here.

