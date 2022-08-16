Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Multiple people hurt in Memphis hospital shooting, police say

Memphis Police Department confirms the shooting happened at Methodist North Hospital at 12:47 a.m. Tuesday.
By Shyra Sherfield and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Multiple people were injured overnight after a shooting at a Memphis hospital.

Memphis Police Department confirmed the shooting happened at Methodist North Hospital on Covington Pike around 12:47 a.m. Tuesday. It is unclear if it happened inside or outside the hospital.

Dispatch also couldn’t specify how many victims were shot.

A vehicle was seen at the hospital riddled with bullet holes.

Other media reports indicate that a second crime scene was at a gas station, where a rifle could be seen on the ground, the Associated Press reported.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

The pool was open for 50 years
Roanoke says goodbye to Washington Park Pool
Shawn Tolbert, 42, of Burkeville, wanted on multiple charges including felony eluding.
Craig Co. schools adjust bus routes as police continue searching for armed and possibly dangerous suspect
Police lights (WBAY file photo)
Woman found shot in Roanoke
Suspect charged after going 147 in a 70, crashing into Marion building
Gavin Haynes mugshot
Former high school teacher pleads guilty to charges of indecency with students

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for August 16, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for August 16, 2022
Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6...
Cheney braces for loss as Trump tested in Wyoming and Alaska
A religious icon is seen from the window of a church which was destroyed after Russian attack...
Explosions refocus war in Ukraine on Russian-annexed Crimea
Biden discusses his late son Beau Biden before signing the veterans "burn pits" health care...
Biden to sign massive climate and health care legislation