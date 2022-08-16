Skeletal remains found near US-220N in Roanoke, exit ramp temp. closed
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Skeletal remains have been uncovered, according to Roanoke Police.
A forensics investigation is underway.
EARLIER STORY: A collection of “security/police activity” has closed the north exit ramp along US-220 in Roanoke near Franklin Rd; Yellow Mountain Rd; Rt. 668N/S.
Delays should be expected, according to VDOT.
WDBJ7 is working to learn more surrounding the closing.
