Skeletal remains found near US-220N in Roanoke, exit ramp temp. closed

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Skeletal remains have been uncovered, according to Roanoke Police.

A forensics investigation is underway.

EARLIER STORY: A collection of “security/police activity” has closed the north exit ramp along US-220 in Roanoke near Franklin Rd; Yellow Mountain Rd; Rt. 668N/S.

Delays should be expected, according to VDOT.

WDBJ7 is working to learn more surrounding the closing.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.