Roanoke church raises $1.7 million for local missions

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A church in Roanoke has raised $1.7 million for local mission campaigns in the community.

Second Presbyterian Church Roanoke is dedicating the campaign money to renovating two shelter houses for community members in need. The money will also go to the Presbyterian Community Center to help serve southeast Roanoke residents.

The two other beneficiaries are Union Presbyterian Seminary’s establishment of a leadership center and the Solid Rock International’s construction of a non-profit clinic in the Dominican Republic.

Second Presbyterian’s senior minister says the entire community helped contribute to the campaign fund.

”They’re all about meeting needs that everybody cares about,” Dr. George Anderson said. “We did this because of the needs of that are there. I’m just so glad that the entire campaign was to help other people.”

The Alpha Omega House will be dedicated and renamed the Alexa House in memory of Alexa Cannon. Cannon was killed back in 2019.

The church will hold a dedication service once the renovations are complete.

