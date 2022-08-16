Rockbridge County Begins New Era Under Head Coach Martin Cox

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) -Following 12 seasons as an assistant at Jefferson Forest, Martin Cox takes over the head job at Rockbridge County this fall. And he admits that there was plenty that attracted him to the job when Mark Poston resigned in the spring.

“Years ago we scrimmaged Rockbridge a few times and when I saw the job was available, I remembered first hand the type of kids they had here,” said Cox. “No matter what the score was or how the game was going, they always worked hard,” he continued. “They seemed to have good kids. You can tell a lot about kids at the end of the game when you are going through shaking hands and watching them during the game, so that intrigued me and then the community as a whole, the school system and the community are top notch.”

The Wildcats, who have made 5 straight playoff appearances, leaned heavily on the pass in the spread offense under Poston. But Cox, who played at West Virginia, hopes to get back to running the football a bit more.

