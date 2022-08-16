Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Rockbridge County Begins New Era Under Head Coach Martin Cox

Wildcats have made five straight playoff appearances
By Travis Wells
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) -Following 12 seasons as an assistant at Jefferson Forest, Martin Cox takes over the head job at Rockbridge County this fall. And he admits that there was plenty that attracted him to the job when Mark Poston resigned in the spring.

“Years ago we scrimmaged Rockbridge a few times and when I saw the job was available, I remembered first hand the type of kids they had here,” said Cox. “No matter what the score was or how the game was going, they always worked hard,” he continued. “They seemed to have good kids. You can tell a lot about kids at the end of the game when you are going through shaking hands and watching them during the game, so that intrigued me and then the community as a whole, the school system and the community are top notch.”

The Wildcats, who have made 5 straight playoff appearances, leaned heavily on the pass in the spread offense under Poston. But Cox, who played at West Virginia, hopes to get back to running the football a bit more.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights (WBAY file photo)
Woman found shot in Roanoke
The pool was open for 50 years
Roanoke says goodbye to Washington Park Pool
Person wanted on traffic charges in Craig County
Dogs, drone deployed after suspect seen in Craig Co.
Inflation is squeezing a lot of our wallets pretty tight and although we’re all spending more...
What Virginians need to know about this year’s one-time tax rebate
Shawn Tolbert, 42, of Burkeville, wanted on multiple charges including felony eluding.
Craig Co. schools adjust bus routes as police continue searching for armed and possibly dangerous suspect

Latest News

New Keydets Basketball Leader Speaks At Roanoke Valley Sports Club
New Keydets Basketball Leader Speaks At Roanoke Valley Sports Club
VMI head men's basketball coach Andrew Wilson speaks to the Roanoke Valley Sports Club.
VMI hoops coach Andrew Wilson speaks to Roanoke Valley Sports Club ahead of debut season
Friday Football Extra: Rockbridge Co.
Friday Football Extra: Rockbridge Co.
Keydets Quarterback Looks To Big Season
Keydets Quarterback Looks To Big Season