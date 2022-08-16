Hometown Local
Second person dies after house fire in Norton

By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NORTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A second victim has died after a weekend house fire in Norton.

Michelle L. Barnett, 43, died after being taken to a hospital. The remains of 13-years-old Joshua Azbill were found in the home when the fire was extinguished. A third person is still being treated for life-threatening fire-related injuries.

First responders were called about 2:45 a.m. Sunday, August 14, to a house fire in the 500 block of Virginia Avenue North.

The investigation remains ongoing by Virginia State Police, who say at this stage of the investigation, the fire appears to be accidental, with the cause and origin unclear. Norton Police are assisting in the investigation.

