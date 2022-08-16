Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Sheriff’s offices looking for suspect in grand larceny, stolen property cases

Travis Ramsey photo
Travis Ramsey photo(Campbell County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Brookneal man is wanted by the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office as part of a felony grand larceny investigation.

Travis Ramsey is also wanted by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office because of a probation violation and two warrants for receiving stolen property.

Ramsey is white, 5′7″ and 165 pounds, according to investigators.

You’re asked to contact the Campbell County dispatch center at 434-592-9574 if you have information regarding Ramsey. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900, or leave a tip through the P3 app.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pool was open for 50 years
Roanoke says goodbye to Washington Park Pool
Shawn Tolbert, 42, of Burkeville, wanted on multiple charges including felony eluding.
Craig Co. schools adjust bus routes as police continue search for armed and possibly dangerous suspect
Police lights (WBAY file photo)
Woman found shot in Roanoke
Suspect charged after going 147 in a 70, crashing into Marion building
Gavin Haynes mugshot
Former high school teacher pleads guilty to charges of indecency with students

Latest News

We've seen a lot of wet weather this month and it looks like we'll see a few more showers today.
Tuesday Morning Weather Talk Live-8/16/22
Methodist North Hospital in Memphis was near the scene of a shooting overnight.
6 people hospitalized after shooting near Memphis hospital
Construction of James River Bridge
Construction of James River Bridge Underway
Birthdays and Anniversaries for August 16, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for August 16, 2022