Sheriff’s offices looking for suspect in grand larceny, stolen property cases

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Brookneal man is wanted by the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office as part of a felony grand larceny investigation.

Travis Ramsey is also wanted by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office because of a probation violation and two warrants for receiving stolen property.

Ramsey is white, 5′7″ and 165 pounds, according to investigators.

You’re asked to contact the Campbell County dispatch center at 434-592-9574 if you have information regarding Ramsey. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900, or leave a tip through the P3 app.

