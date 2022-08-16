State Board considers Roanoke campaign complaints

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Two candidates for Roanoke City Council are facing small civil penalties for campaign violations.

Tuesday afternoon, the Virginia State Board of Elections took up complaints that were filed against Democratic candidate Peter Volosin and Independent candidate Jamaal Jackson.

One complaint involved two Jackson for Roanoke City Council signs that did not include a required disclosure, stating who paid for and authorized the sign.

In Volosin’s case, there were numerous complaints about sample ballots passed out during the recent primary.

Tammy Alexander is a Campaign Finance Compliance and Training Specialist with the Virginia Department of Elections. She briefed the board during the meeting Tuesday.

“They all boil down to these five particular ballots,” Alexander said of complaints involving Volosin’s materials. “We have two with no disclosure whatsoever. That would be numbers one and five on the left and the right. Number two, three and four came in one complaint, and they do have disclosure, but it’s an inadequate disclosure.”

The board imposed civil penalties that reflected a first offense, and a low level of seriousness. Jackson’s penalty was $25. Volosin’s penalty was $50 dollars, doubled because it happened within 14 days of an election.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.