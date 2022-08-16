Teen charged after loaded gun found in backpack in Henry County school

BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - A teenage boy was charged Tuesday after a gun was found in his backpack at Bassett High School.

The 16-year-old was detained after the student showed the gun to another student, who then told school staff, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. School staff called the School Resource Officer, who found a loaded 9mm pistol in the backpack.

The boy, from Collinsville, has been placed into secure detention at W.W. Moore Juvenile Detention Facility in Danville. He is charged with Possession of a firearm on school property (felony), Possession of a concealed weapon and Possession of a firearm under the age of 18.

The sheriff’s office released this statement:

The actions of the student who reported this are commendable and allowed Henry County Sheriff’s Office School Resources Officers and BHS staff to act quickly and ensure the school campus remained safe.

Parents should talk with their children and encourage them to immediately report any safety concerns to the school resource officer, school staff or even call 9-1-1 if necessary. We cannot stress enough ‘if you see something, say something.”

Anyone having information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

