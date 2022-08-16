VMI hoops coach Andrew Wilson speaks to Roanoke Valley Sports Club ahead of debut season

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - After four months on the job in Lexington, new VMI men’s basketball coach Andrew Wilson made his debut Monday at the Roanoke Valley Sports Club.

Wilson replaced Dan Earl as the head man at VMI back in April, joining the Keydets after two years as an assistant under Mark Byington at JMU.

The Georgia native also coached alongside Byington at Georgia Southern and was an assistant for Bobby Cremins at the College of Charleston.

With his new staff and roster in place, Wilson says he’s excited to get things started with the Keydets.

“Getting the opportunity to build my own coaching staff, to go out and to recruit my own players, it’s been a lot of fun and it’s a big adjustment,” said Wilson. “I was an assistant coach for 16 years and now I get the opportunity to lead the program, and to go from making suggestions to making all the decisions. It’s been a lot of fun. I’ve made a lot of mistakes, and I’m sure I’ll continue to, but I’m gonna learn from those and keep moving on.”

