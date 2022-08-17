Hometown Local
7@four previews Vinton Palooza Sunday Funday

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - This weekend marks the very first Vinton Palooza Sunday Funday brought by Mingle at the Market.

The event will be held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the lawn of the Vinton War Memorial.

There will be live music featuring The Jared Stout Band and The Kings, yard games, food and craft vendors and an adult beverage garden.

Admission is $10 and kids under 12 get in free.

