Alleghany Highland Public Schools has ‘exciting’ first day

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The first day of school is always exciting, even more so when it is the first day of school for a brand new school district.

That’s the case for the newly-formed Alleghany Highlands Public School system. The district is a combination of Covington City and Alleghany County schools.

Ty Dobbs, Sharon Elementary School’s principal and former athletic director for Alleghany High School, says his students and staff are very excited to start another school year and that it’s an exciting time for education in the area.

“Obviously it’s something that a lot of people are talking about and there are probably some questions of how this is going to work or how that is going to work, but it is an exciting time for Alleghany Highlands Public Schools with the merger with Covington City Schools,” he says.

Next school year will see students begin attending a joint high school and middle school. Current elementary schools will not change.

