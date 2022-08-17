Community members gather to make 200 gallons of ice cream

ROCKBRIDGE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Residents of Rockbridge County gathered all day Wednesday to make homemade ice cream for a local fundraiser.

More than 50 volunteers helped make 200 gallons of ice cream.

The homemade frozen dessert will be sold during the 32nd Ice Cream Supper by the Effinger Ruritan Club.

Money raised during the August 26 event will be split between the organization and the Palmer Community Center, where the event will be held.

Organizers say the money will fund scholarships and charities.

