Danville Police Department holds Heart Walk after homicide on Halifax Street

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) -The Danville Police Department held a H.E.A.R.T Walk Wednesday on Halifax Street in response to a homicide that occurred Tuesday.

H.E.A.R.T stands for heal and engage after recent trauma.

The police department conducts the walks to check in on residents and make them feel safe after a major occurrence in Danville.

If officers see someone who may need counseling, they will connect them with the proper organization.

“The goal of our Heart Walks is to express to the community that the police department does care for their well-being. We want to ensure that they’re grieving properly. We also want to make sure they are able to obtain accurate information on what occurred,” said Jennifer Bowles with the Danville Police Department.

The Danville Police Department will also hold a larger community engagement walk Thursday at 5 p.m. on Seeland Road.

