Danville police searching for suspects in homicide

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is searching for the suspects in a homicide Tuesday, according to the department.

Police say they responded at 4:19 p.m. to the 300 block of Halifax St for calls of shots fired.

Police found 33-year-old Danville resident Patrick Lanigan Duffy suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say Duffy died from the gunshot wound.

The investigation led to charges being filed against two Danville males, both of whom are wanted. The department is asking for the public’s assistance locating 19-year-old Marte Wil-Shownn Oliver, who is wanted for robbery, use of a firearm during a felony and possession of a firearm by a felony. A 14-year-old is being sought for robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, but police say his identity is being withheld due to his age while the investigation continues.

Police believe Oliver left the scene in possession of a gun and say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Residents of the Halifax Street community and surrounding areas who may have any video surveillance cameras and anyone with information on the incident is still being asked to call the Danville Police Department at 434-799-6510.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.