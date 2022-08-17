Hometown Local
MCPS goes back to school

MCPS is back in the classroom for the 2022-2023 school year
MCPS is back in the classroom for the 2022-2023 school year(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Students in Montgomery County Public Schools began the 2022-2023 school year August 17.

“We just can’t wait to get these babies in here and start teaching them and building relationships with them,” Christiansburg Primary School Principal Jessica Jones said.

Every year, the first day of school brings excitement, but this year, there’s a whole new level of excitement with the addition of new classrooms to the building at CPS.

“The school didn’t have walls for a long time,” Jones said. “It was built in the ‘70s and they now have walls. They’re excited.”

For students, they’re happy to reunite with friends and to do some studying.

“My favorite part is we get to learn and we get to read books,” second grader Aubreigh Reardon said.

She’s happy to be back in the classroom learning about math.

Jones says it’s the students, like Reardon, that keep the staff motivated.

“Seeing their little eyes light up every day and helping them through a challenge, and seeing them persevere through those challenges is is really inspiring,” Jones said.

But is the teachers who are doing all the inspiring.

“I want to be a teacher so I can teach somebody else math so they also know math, like me,” Reardon said.

“Our teachers in Montgomery County have worked tirelessly and they don’t quit and they love what they do,” Jones said. “They are experts at what they do.”

