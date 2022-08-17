Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Police find puppy after she was stolen along with pickup truck

Lola the bassett hound was recovered on Tuesday.
Lola the bassett hound was recovered on Tuesday.(PPB)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A 6-month-old basset hound named Lola has been returned to her owner in Oregon after she was abducted in their stolen pickup truck on Tuesday.

Lola was inside a blue 2016 Dodge 1500 crew cab parked outside a Portland gas station when the truck was stolen at noon, according to police.

Police said that a handgun was also inside the truck.

Lola and the truck were recovered a few hours later, but the handgun was not found.

Police said Lola was “a bit tired after this ordeal, but in good spirits.”

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skeletal remains found near US-220N in Roanoke
Shawn Tolbert, 42, of Burkeville, wanted on multiple charges including felony eluding.
Giles Co. residents warned after potential sighting of armed and dangerous suspect
The health department is offering vaccines
Eight cases of monkeypox confirmed in southwest Virginia
1847 Colt Walker Revolver
Christiansburg auction company sells ‘holy grail’ of firearms
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights

Latest News

FILE - This undated combination of file photos show the signs of CVS, Walmart and Walgreens. A...
Judge: Pharmacies owe 2 Ohio counties $650M in opioids suit
The meeting is at 6 p.m. on Wednesday
Roanoke County Public Schools hosts business input meeting for new Career and Technical Education Center
FILE - Then-Sen. Brent Waltz, R-Indianapolis, speaks during a joint committee hearing at the...
Ex-Indiana lawmaker sentenced in casino money scheme
The deadline is 18 months from now
Bedford County expands internet access for 12,000 residents