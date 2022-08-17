Students dismissed early as possible gas leak investigated inside Pulaski County school

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Critzer Elementary School is being checked out for a possible gas leak inside the building Wednesday, according to Pulaski County Public Schools.

The district says all students are safe, and the process of checking the school might extend into the afternoon, so students will be dismissed at 10:30 a.m. Parent pickup will be available in the outer half of the parking lot and buses will pick up on the cafeteria side of the school.

The school district says, “We apologize for the inconvenience this might cause.”

