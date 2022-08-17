Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Students dismissed early as possible gas leak investigated inside Pulaski County school

Pulaski County Public Schools
Pulaski County Public Schools(Pulaski County Public Schools)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Critzer Elementary School is being checked out for a possible gas leak inside the building Wednesday, according to Pulaski County Public Schools.

The district says all students are safe, and the process of checking the school might extend into the afternoon, so students will be dismissed at 10:30 a.m. Parent pickup will be available in the outer half of the parking lot and buses will pick up on the cafeteria side of the school.

The school district says, “We apologize for the inconvenience this might cause.”

Stay with WDBJ7 for updates.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skeletal remains found near US-220N in Roanoke
Shawn Tolbert, 42, of Burkeville, wanted on multiple charges including felony eluding.
Giles Co. residents warned after potential sighting of armed and dangerous suspect
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights
Former Rocky Mount officer sentenced for role in DC riot
POLICE LIGHTS
Teen charged after loaded gun found in backpack in Henry County school

Latest News

Harvest Foundation Launches Project Hope
Harvest Foundation Launches Project Hope
Birthdays and Anniversaries for August 17, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for August 17, 2022
A school nurse and counselor share how much their jobs have changed in the past few years, and...
School nurse, guidance counselor share how roles changed in schools during pandemic
Back-To-School at Radford City Public Schools
Role of School Nurse and Counselor Shifts