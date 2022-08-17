Roanoke County Public Schools hosts business input meeting for new Career and Technical Education Center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Valley businesses are invited to give their input on Roanoke County Public School’s new Career and Technical Education (CTE) building.

Roanoke County Public Schools hopes to expand the existing program by adding new career paths for students. The new CTE building would replace the existing one in Salem.

Roanoke County Public Schools’ CTE director explained the program will help businesses with some of the current labor shortages.

”Businesses in the valley are hurting for workers and hurting for a highly trained, skilled workforce,” Jason Suhr said. “We feel like the CTE has an opportunity to come in and provide that workforce development.”

Wednesday night’s meeting for North Roanoke County starts at 6 p.m. at the schools’ administration building. There’s another input meeting for South County next Wednesday, August 24.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.