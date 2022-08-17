Hometown Local
Sunshine slowly returns with warming temperatures

Afternoon highs return to around 80° through the weekend
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:45 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
  • More sunshine and lower storm chance WED-THu-FRI
  • Temperatures remain cooler than average
  • Another low brings stormy setup by the weekend

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY - FRIDAY

The low pressure system across New England exits and is replaced with an area of high pressure starting Wednesday. This will reduce the shower and storm chances and deliver increasing sunshine.

Temperatures will remain cooler than normal throughout the rest of the week with highs mainly hitting in the 70s and low 80s.

We're mainly sunny and dry through the end of the week. By the weekend, another low pressure system will drop south bringing a return chance of showers.(WDBJ7)

WEEKEND

Another storms system and frontal boundary head our way this weekend. This will increase our chances of showers and storms Saturday and Sunday. We’ll still see some sunshine, but more active weather will develop. Our high temperatures this weekend with hold in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

We increase our chances of showers and storms by the weekend.(WDBJ Weather)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring one area in the Atlantic that has a low chance of development through the next 5 days.

Low chance of development in the Gulf of Mexico.(WDBJ Weather)

Track the latest in our Hurricane Center or on our new WDBJ7 Weather Stream.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

