Suspect in Danville drive-by shootings arrested

Xzavion Issaih, 18, arrested on multiple charges including attempted malicious wounding.
Xzavion Issaih, 18, arrested on multiple charges including attempted malicious wounding.(Danville Police Department)
By Justin Geary
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A suspect in two Monday drive-by shootings in Danville was arrested Tuesday evening, according to the Danville Police Department.

Police arrested 18-year-old Xzavion Smith and charged him with attempted aggravated malicious wounding, shooting at an occupied vehicle and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The suspected vehicle used in the shootings, a gold SUV, was found by police and is in their custody.

The vehicle was involved in drive-by shootings in the 100 block of North Avenue and the 2100 block of Riverside Drive Monday night.

Anyone with information on the identities of the people in the gold SUV or any information about the incident is asked to call the Danville Police Department at 434-799-6510.

