VDOT working to bring in contractors for upcoming winter season

VDOT's Salem office on Tuesday afternoon.
VDOT's Salem office on Tuesday afternoon.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Each year, VDOT does its best to recruit contractors to help in their snow removal efforts.

“Every year, June through November, we hire contractors to help with snow removal. We are currently going through the process of soliciting for and hiring contractors to help with this upcoming season,” said VDOT spokesperson, Jason Bond.

A meeting was held Tuesday evening for potential contractors to join in on VDOT’s snow removal efforts. It was a chance for the contractors to see what their operations would look like. Though this is a routine practice, VDOT has increased their outreach efforts this year.

”We’re looking to get as much participation as we can, the more contractors we have, the better we’ll be heading into the snow season.”

VDOT is still looking for contractors for the upcoming winter. There will be another informational meeting in Christiansburg on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

