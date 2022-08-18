Hometown Local
Campbell County schools up security as sheriff’s office pursues grand larceny suspect

Travis Ramsey photo
Travis Ramsey photo(Campbell County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Geary
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two Campbell County Public Schools have upped security due to a wanted man being chased in the Brookneal area Wednesday night, according to the school system.

Brookneal Elementary and the William Campbell Combined school will have increased security Thursday and students will stay indoors until the situation is resolved.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says Travis Ramsey is wanted in Amherst County on grand larceny charges and in Campbell County on a probation violation and two warrants for receiving stolen property.

The sheriff’s office told WDBJ7 Thursday morning that Ramsey was chased in a car by the Brookneal Police Department Wednesday night, ending with Ramsey crashing the vehicle into a river. The sheriff’s office says despite the efforts of the sheriff’s office and Virginia State Police, Ramsey escaped.

The sheriff’s office told WDBJ7 in an email Thursday morning that Ramsey stole a truck in Halifax County. While not the exact truck, the sheriff’s office says the truck shown below is the same make and model, and has the same type of rims, along with a small dent in the rear right fender. The registration number to the vehicle is Virginia (PH-8119).

Truck, similar to the one stolen by Travis Ramsey in Halifax County Thursday.
Truck, similar to the one stolen by Travis Ramsey in Halifax County Thursday.(Campbell County Sherriff's Office)

Anyone with information about Ramsey’s whereabouts is asked to call the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-592-9574. The sheriff’s office asked in a Facebook post that the public use caution around Ramsey, as he may be armed.

