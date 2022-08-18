Danville Housing Summit encourages residential development in southern Virginia

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Leaders and developers are discussing housing development opportunities in the southside area.

About 200 guests attended the Southern Virginia Housing Summit at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research Thursday.

The goal of the summit was to encourage new residential construction in the cities of Danville and Martinsville and Halifax, Pittsylvania, Franklin and Patrick counties.

“Today is focused on showcasing the opportunity and the need. Perhaps in the past, national developers have looked at larger metropolitan areas for housing development projects. Well, this is showing that there’s a need and there are the appropriate price points and incomes here within our region to support their investment,” said Corrie Bobe, director of economic development for the city of Danville.

Since 2018, Danville and Pittsylvania County combined announced over $1.2 billion worth of new investment and over 4,000 new jobs. That will result in the need for around 2,400 new single- and multi-family homes.

“We want to keep up with the current demand for residential housing for existing residents, as well as look to the future and be proactive in encouraging other families and individuals to move to the city of Danville,” said Barbara Fiedor, assistant director of economic development and tourism for the city of Danville.

Danville highlighted six locations as potential redevelopment areas, one of them being parts of the Danville Mall.

“Our current mall owner is very open-minded about how can we use that as a catalytic area for housing, new commercial, and new outdoor recreation spaces,” said Fiedor.

Patrick County expressed the need for apartments, as the county only has a few.

“With the hospital coming into town and some other developments in the works, we’re going to need a genuine apartment building,” said Sean Adkins, director of economic development for Patrick County.

Architects, designers, and renovators were also there to network and share their ideas.

