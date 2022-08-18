Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Danville Housing Summit encourages residential development in southern Virginia

Southern Virginia Housing Summit
Southern Virginia Housing Summit(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Leaders and developers are discussing housing development opportunities in the southside area.

About 200 guests attended the Southern Virginia Housing Summit at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research Thursday.

The goal of the summit was to encourage new residential construction in the cities of Danville and Martinsville and Halifax, Pittsylvania, Franklin and Patrick counties.

“Today is focused on showcasing the opportunity and the need. Perhaps in the past, national developers have looked at larger metropolitan areas for housing development projects. Well, this is showing that there’s a need and there are the appropriate price points and incomes here within our region to support their investment,” said Corrie Bobe, director of economic development for the city of Danville.

Since 2018, Danville and Pittsylvania County combined announced over $1.2 billion worth of new investment and over 4,000 new jobs. That will result in the need for around 2,400 new single- and multi-family homes.

“We want to keep up with the current demand for residential housing for existing residents, as well as look to the future and be proactive in encouraging other families and individuals to move to the city of Danville,” said Barbara Fiedor, assistant director of economic development and tourism for the city of Danville.

Danville highlighted six locations as potential redevelopment areas, one of them being parts of the Danville Mall.

“Our current mall owner is very open-minded about how can we use that as a catalytic area for housing, new commercial, and new outdoor recreation spaces,” said Fiedor.

Patrick County expressed the need for apartments, as the county only has a few.

“With the hospital coming into town and some other developments in the works, we’re going to need a genuine apartment building,” said Sean Adkins, director of economic development for Patrick County.

Architects, designers, and renovators were also there to network and share their ideas.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The health department is offering vaccines
Eight cases of monkeypox confirmed in southwest Virginia
Skeletal remains found near US-220N in Roanoke
1847 Colt Walker Revolver
Christiansburg auction company sells ‘holy grail’ of firearms
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
House fire on Tazewell
One person taken to hospital after house fire in Roanoke

Latest News

Roanoke City Public Schools Holds Convocation
Roanoke City Public Schools Holds Convocation
Danville PD Holds Community Walk
Danville PD Holds Community Walk
UVA Health and CHCNRV Set Colorectal Cancer Screening Goal
UVA Health and CHCNRV Set Colorectal Cancer Screening Goal
Hokies' King Displays Tailback Versatility
Hokies' King Displays Tailback Versatility