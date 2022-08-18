Danville Police Department holds community engagement walk

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is strengthening its relationship with the community.

Members of the police department are hosting a community engagement walk at the intersection of Seeland Road and Jones Crossing Thursday night.

The walks are to build trust between officers and members of the community and to show that they are there to help.

This is a monthly event that takes place in different neighborhoods based on the criminal history of that area.

“There are times when citizens may not call about an issue because they feel it’s too small to bother the police with. These walks provide the Danville Police Department with an opportunity to be proactive rather than reactive to community concerns and be a problem-solver,” said Jennifer Bowles with the Danville Police Department.

There will be another community engagement walk next month in a different location, weather permitting.

