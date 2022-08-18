Hometown Local
Day 4: Trial continues for man charged in fatal 2019 Rockbridge County explosion

Westmoreland Trial
Westmoreland Trial(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s day four of trial for the man accused of involuntary manslaughter in a fatal explosion in Rockbridge County back in 2019.

Thursday Virginia State Police Senior Special Agent Mark Austin continued his testimony of how he investigated the scene of the explosion.

The commonwealth introduced evidence gathered in his investigation.

They talked about his procedure for investigating explosions such as this one and more.

But the day’s big event was the cross examination.

The defense pointed out that evidence could have gone unnoticed in two dumpsters.

The dumpsters were placed on the scene without the approval of the special agent during clean-up.

”You would agree with me items in that area had been moved into this dumpster right?” asked the defense.

“As far as what I believe is that the excavator removed tin metal that would’ve fallen from the roof,” said Austin.

The trial resumes tomorrow morning, and we’ll continue to bring you updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

