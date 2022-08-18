Ferrum native killed in Patrick County crash
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Ferrum man was killed in a crash in Patrick County Wednesday night, according to Virginia State Police.
Police say the crash occurred at 8:23 p.m. on Rt. 40, just east of Rt. 710.
71-year-old Morgan Strong was driving a Chevy Equinox west on Rt. 40, when he drove off the right side of the road and hit a tree.
Strong was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.
