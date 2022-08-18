Ferrum native killed in Patrick County crash

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Ferrum man was killed in a crash in Patrick County Wednesday night, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash occurred at 8:23 p.m. on Rt. 40, just east of Rt. 710.

71-year-old Morgan Strong was driving a Chevy Equinox west on Rt. 40, when he drove off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

Strong was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

