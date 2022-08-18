Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Ferrum native killed in Patrick County crash

Police lights.
Police lights.(WSAW)
By Justin Geary
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Ferrum man was killed in a crash in Patrick County Wednesday night, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash occurred at 8:23 p.m. on Rt. 40, just east of Rt. 710.

71-year-old Morgan Strong was driving a Chevy Equinox west on Rt. 40, when he drove off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

Strong was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The health department is offering vaccines
Eight cases of monkeypox confirmed in southwest Virginia
Skeletal remains found near US-220N in Roanoke
1847 Colt Walker Revolver
Christiansburg auction company sells ‘holy grail’ of firearms
House fire on Tazewell
One person taken to hospital after house fire in Roanoke
Shawn Tolbert, 42, of Burkeville, wanted on multiple charges including felony eluding.
Giles Co. residents warned after potential sighting of armed and dangerous suspect

Latest News

Construction of James River Bridge
Construction of James River Bridge Underway
Construction should wrap up next summer
Crews start work on James River Bridge in Buchanan
220 BUS back open in Ridgeway after crash downs power, telephone lines
The Wasena Bridge on Friday afternoon.
Wasena Bridge Replacement Project expected to begin in spring 2023