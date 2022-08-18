Hometown Local
Floyd County’s Winfred Beale Begins 42nd Season

Buffs Went 6&5 Last Season
Floyd County Head Coach Winfred Beale addresses his team during practice
Floyd County Head Coach Winfred Beale addresses his team during practice
By Travis Wells
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FLOYD, Va. (WDBJ) -It’s business as usual for Floyd County head coach Winfred Beale, who’s entering his 42nd season with the Buffaloes. After a 6-5 campaign last year, Beale says his team is back healthy and putting in the work ahead of a new year.

“I couldn’t be more pleased with our leadership,” Beale said. “They started out in the winter back in January, through the spring and through the summer. First of all, they’ve been leading by their actions, and they’ve been holding their underclassmen accountable. They’re creating good camaraderie and good chemistry and good energy, so we just gotta carry it over to the field.”

One area primed for improvement is the Buffaloe’s O-Line, which was impacted most of last season by injuries and COVID. The players say a healthy front line should lead to more success in the run game for a Floyd team with plenty of confidence.

