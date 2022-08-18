Hometown Local
Grant Wells Named Virginia Tech Starting Quarterback

South Carolina transfer Jason Brown will be the backup
Grant Wells has been named the starting quarterback for the Hokies
Grant Wells has been named the starting quarterback for the Hokies
By Travis Wells
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -Marshall transfer, Grant Wells threw for more than 56 hundred yards and 34 touchdowns in two seasons in Huntington. Now he’s QB1 for the Hokies, a team he followed growing up in Charleston, West Virginia. Wells edged out Jason Brown in a hotly contested battle for the job.

“I thought I had a really good camp,” the redshirt junior said. “I felt really good coming out of spring ball as well. We worked really hard over the summer and that really showed in camp. I think we’ll just keep this thing rolling.”

“We feel very fortunate to have a number one like Grant who has had an exceptional camp,” Head Coach Brent Pry added. “He’s very accurate, great ball placeent, great decision making. Grant’s just been exceptional. Coach Glenn and Coach Bowen have done a great job with him. He puts in the extra, he’s very coachable, a great student of the game, he’s getting better all the time. I’m just so impressed with the ball he throws, it makes it tough on the defense.”

