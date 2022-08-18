Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Man charged with election interference tied to Capitol riot

FILE - This image provided by the Philadelphia Police Department shows Antonio LaMotta, who is...
FILE - This image provided by the Philadelphia Police Department shows Antonio LaMotta, who is facing trial on charges that he drove a Hummer containing guns to Philadelphia to interfere with the 2020 presidential election. LaMotta has been arrested in a separate case that alleges his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection. He was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in the southeastern Virginia city of Chesapeake, according to court documents filed in U.S. District Court in Washington. (Philadelphia Police Department via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) - A Virginia man has been arrested on charges linking him to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

But he’s already been in the spotlight after police say he drove a Hummer containing guns to Philadelphia to interfere with the 2020 presidential election.

Court documents state that Antonio LaMotta was arrested Tuesday in the southeastern Virginia city of Chesapeake.

LaMotta faces federal misdemeanor offenses, including illegal entry and disorderly conduct at the U.S. Capitol in January 2021.

Meanwhile, LaMotta is facing trial in Philadelphia this coming October. Prosecutors there say LaMotta and another man arrived at a vote counting site in a Hummer packed with an AR-15-style rifle, ammunition and other weapons.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The health department is offering vaccines
Eight cases of monkeypox confirmed in southwest Virginia
Skeletal remains found near US-220N in Roanoke
1847 Colt Walker Revolver
Christiansburg auction company sells ‘holy grail’ of firearms
House fire on Tazewell
One person taken to hospital after house fire in Roanoke
Shawn Tolbert, 42, of Burkeville, wanted on multiple charges including felony eluding.
Giles Co. residents warned after potential sighting of armed and dangerous suspect

Latest News

We can't rule out a few stray storms today, but we increase that chance this weekend.
Thursday Morning Weather Talk Live 8/18/22
Cookin' In The Mornin' with The Lazy Bulldog
Cookin' In The Mornin' with The Lazy Bulldog
Lord Botetourt High School Alum Makes History at Ivy League
Lord Botetourt High School Alum Makes History
Police lights.
Ferrum native killed in Patrick County crash