More sunshine today with more storms this weekend

More sunshine and lower storm chance Thur. & Fri.

Temperatures around 5-10 degrees cooler than normal

Multiple systems increase rain chances by the weekend

THURSDAY

Today will be fairly quiet with a chance for some spotty showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will remain cooler than normal throughout the rest of the week with highs mainly hitting in the 70s and lower 80s.

A mix of sun and clouds today with a few stray showers possible. (WDBJ Weather)

FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND

Another storm system and frontal boundary heads our way this weekend. This will increase our chances of showers and storms later Friday and continue to stay unsettled Saturday and Sunday. We’ll still see some sunny breaks, but more active weather will develop with scattered showers and storms across the region.

Our high temperatures this weekend with hold in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Overnight lows will be slightly warmer mainly in the low to mid 60s.

Rain chances are on the lower end for Thursday. More showers/storms will start to develop to close out the work week and remain with us throughout the weekend. (WDBJ7)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring one area in the Atlantic that has a low chance of development through the next 5 days as it enters the southern Gulf of Mexico. So far we have only had three named tropical storms during the 2022 season. “Colin” was the last one which grazed the eastern seaboard just before the July 4th holiday.

Low chance of development in the Gulf of Mexico. (WDBJ Weather)

So how does this compare to the past few years in terms of tropical systems? Here’s a look at how far along we have been by August 17 over the past 5 years. Fewer storms early in the season doesn’t necessarily mean a below average season. In fact, most of the tropical systems in the Atlantic Basin typically take place between late August and the middle of October.

The last named storm we had was Colin which formed off the east coast in early July. (WDBJ7)

Track the latest in our Hurricane Center or on our new WDBJ7 Weather Stream.

