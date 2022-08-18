No injuries in Vinton apartment fire

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department says no one was injured in an apartment fire in Vinton Thursday morning.

Crews say they responded at 4:30 a.m., to the 100 block of Pine Street for a reported commercial structure fire in an apartment building, where crews found smoke showing from the second-floor window of the two-story building.

Three adults were in the apartment at the time of the fire, all three made it out safely. Crews say the fire was under control in about 15 minutes and that no other apartments were damaged.

The occupants of the apartment will be displaced and are being helped by the American Red Cross.

