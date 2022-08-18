One suspect in Danville homicide arrested; second still sought

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A teen suspect in a Danville killing was arrested early Thursday, with a second suspect still on the loose.

A 14-year-old boy was caught by Danville Police; he was being sought for robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the killing of Patrick Lanigan Duffy Tuesday. The teen’s name has not been released.

Police are still seeking 19-year-old Marte Wil-Shownn Oliver, wanted for robbery, use of a firearm during a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon. Police say he is believed to have left the scene of the killing with a gun, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Additionally, anyone who has information on the shooting or the whereabouts of Oliver is asked to contact the Danville Police Department via patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, or 911. You can also contact Crime stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, be in touch through social media or email at crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818# .

Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.

