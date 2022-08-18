Police: Man arrested for Botetourt County robbery

BOTETOURT, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been arrested for robbery in Botetourt County, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office.

46-year-old Michael Dricker was arrested and charged in connection with a robbery that occurred at the Daleville Kroger on May 23.

Police say on the day of the robbery, Dricker allegedly approached a cashier at the Daleville Kroger, placed a bag on the counter, and stated that the bag had a bomb in it that he said was controlled via a detonator in his front pocket and demanded money. He later fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money. The store was evacuated until Virginia State Police Explosives Unit arrived and searched the bag.

Dricker is charged with threats to bomb, robbery and use of a hoax explosive device.

Dricker is being held without bond at the Botetourt-Craig Regional Jail.

