Radford University begins move-in

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Class of 2026 is beginning to move in at Radford University.

Thousands of new students will be making their way to their new home this week.

The university says move-in is part of the kickoff for the fall semester for the Highlanders.

Freshman Chaz Nakins from Danville is excited to study business at Radford.

“I’ve always been in my hometown, a lot of people stick around my hometown, I’m trying to be different and get moved out here,” he said.

Nakins says he’s exited for all the challenges and fun that college will bring.

Classes at RU begin August 22.

