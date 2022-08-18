Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Radford University begins move-in

Radford students are beginning to move into their dorms
Radford students are beginning to move into their dorms(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Class of 2026 is beginning to move in at Radford University.

Thousands of new students will be making their way to their new home this week.

The university says move-in is part of the kickoff for the fall semester for the Highlanders.

Freshman Chaz Nakins from Danville is excited to study business at Radford.

“I’ve always been in my hometown, a lot of people stick around my hometown, I’m trying to be different and get moved out here,” he said.

Nakins says he’s exited for all the challenges and fun that college will bring.

Classes at RU begin August 22.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The health department is offering vaccines
Eight cases of monkeypox confirmed in southwest Virginia
Skeletal remains found near US-220N in Roanoke
1847 Colt Walker Revolver
Christiansburg auction company sells ‘holy grail’ of firearms
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
House fire on Tazewell
One person taken to hospital after house fire in Roanoke

Latest News

The number of home-schoolers in the Commonwealth has grown more than 40 percent since 2019.
Virginia’s home-school population continues to grow
Check Out Food Available at West Virginia State Fair
Check Out Food Available at West Virginia State Fair
Travis Ramsey photo
Suspect arrested after chase, crash and alleged truck theft
UVA Health and the CHCNRV are working to boost colorectal cancer screening rates
UVA Health and CHCNRV set colorectal cancer screening goal