Roanoke city school employees gather for annual convocation

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Students in Roanoke City Public Schools return to their classrooms Tuesday. Their teachers are already back on the job.

After two challenging years dominated by the pandemic, they say they’re excited for a fresh start.

With members of the marching bands laying down the beat and cheerleaders providing the hype, employees of Roanoke City Public Schools came together at the Berglund Center for their annual convocation Thursday morning.

Many were showing their school pride and sharing the love for Teacher of the Year Kristi Martin.

“I have so much respect for everyone in this room,” Martin said as she was recognized during the event, “so me being up here is really an honor.”

For all of the teachers making a difference in the lives of Roanoke City students, the convocation included a heartfelt tribute from the Chairperson of the Roanoke City School Board.

“I’m going to tell you that you’re my heroes, because I was one of ‘those kids’ in school. You know which kids I’m talking about right now,” said Dr. Eli Jamison. “I was ‘talks-too-much-in-class’ kid, and was ‘doesn’t-work-up-to-her-potential’ kid. I was basically ‘runs-with-scissors’ kid.”

“That kid you know is standing here today, because of a succession of persevering and dedicated teachers from my rural county who took the time to see me. And they kept me on a safe path until I could do it myself.”

Superintendent Verletta White outlined a new strategic plan she said will reduce class sizes, increase career and technical education, enhance recruitment and retention of employees, and address student and staff well-being, all while using taxpayer dollars responsibly.

“This plan is going to challenge all of us to be our best for our students, and I am proud that this plan has been developed by RCPS for RCPS,” she said.

After a program that included highlights from the RCPS+ summer arts program, teachers told us they are ready to get to work.

“We love our students,” said Westside Elementary Spanish teacher Stephanie Price. “Being able to see their faces without masks is an amazing thing.”

“It definitely feels more normal than it has the last two years,” said Randy Blair, a second grade teacher at Round Hill Elementary, “and hopefully things will just continue that way.”

“I’m just very excited to be able to sing, move, dance with my students,” added Westside Elementary music teacher Courtney Cooper, “and be able to connect with them once more this year.”

RCPS will hold the annual Back to School Extravaganza Saturday from 9 to noon at William Fleming High School.

And the lofty expectations for a successful school year are now focused on Tuesday morning, when students in the city will join their teachers in the classroom.

