Firefighter hit by driver recovering, wife says

HURT, Va. (WDBJ) - A volunteer firefighter seriously hurt in a crash in July is slowly recovering from his injuries, according to the Hurt Volunteer Fire Department.

In a Facebook post, the department said, “Thomas is alert and able to follow some commands! He has even been able to stand up with assistance from his therapist! Thank you all for your support and prayers!”

Valerie N. Gregg, 40 of Newport News, was charged with failure to stop at the scene of a crash for the incident that injured Thomas Page, 43 of Gretna.

Police say Gregg was driving a Mercedes C300 east on I-64 and swerved into an adjoining lane, sideswiping a Cadillac Escalade driven by Page. Both drivers pulled onto the shoulder, according to police, to exchange information. As Page was standing on the shoulder, Gregg hit Page with the Mercedes, knocking Page into a travel lane, according to police. She then left the scene, according to police, who found the Mercedes later in Newport News.

Page is a firefighter with the Hurt Volunteer Fire Department, and works for Gretna Fire and Rescue.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.