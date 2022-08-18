Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Firefighter hit by driver recovering, wife says

(Arizona's Family)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HURT, Va. (WDBJ) - A volunteer firefighter seriously hurt in a crash in July is slowly recovering from his injuries, according to the Hurt Volunteer Fire Department.

In a Facebook post, the department said, “Thomas is alert and able to follow some commands! He has even been able to stand up with assistance from his therapist! Thank you all for your support and prayers!”

Valerie N. Gregg, 40 of Newport News, was charged with failure to stop at the scene of a crash for the incident that injured Thomas Page, 43 of Gretna.

Police say Gregg was driving a Mercedes C300 east on I-64 and swerved into an adjoining lane, sideswiping a Cadillac Escalade driven by Page. Both drivers pulled onto the shoulder, according to police, to exchange information. As Page was standing on the shoulder, Gregg hit Page with the Mercedes, knocking Page into a travel lane, according to police. She then left the scene, according to police, who found the Mercedes later in Newport News.

Page is a firefighter with the Hurt Volunteer Fire Department, and works for Gretna Fire and Rescue.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The health department is offering vaccines
Eight cases of monkeypox confirmed in southwest Virginia
Skeletal remains found near US-220N in Roanoke
1847 Colt Walker Revolver
Christiansburg auction company sells ‘holy grail’ of firearms
House fire on Tazewell
One person taken to hospital after house fire in Roanoke
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says

Latest News

There's been a 60% increase in ransomware attacks
Ransomware attacks increase by 60%, FBI encourages safe cyber practices
Teacher in the classroom
Virginia SOL results show continuing impact of COVID-related school closures
46-year-old Michael Dricker, arrested on multiple charges including robbery.
Man arrested for Botetourt County robbery
Apartment fire on Pine Street in Vinton... 8/18/22
Vinton Apartment Fire