UVA Health and CHCNRV set colorectal cancer screening goal

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The earlier cancer is detected, the easier it is to treat.

A cancer screening could prove to be life saving.

UVA Health and the Community Health Center of the New River Valley are partnering to get 80% of eligible people in the New River Valley screened for colorectal cancer.

“we were able to see numbers, that percentage increase from about 30% to about 47%,” UVA Health’s Dr. Jamie Zoellner said. “I think it’s upwards to almost 50% right now.”

To help this partnership reach it’s screening goal, there’s a $600,000 grant from the Jeffries Trust Grant Program that will increase access to screenings and create a cancer screening navigator position to help coordinate and connect with the community.

“We see from the evidence in terms of colorectal cancer it really takes a multi pronged approach,” Dr. Zoellner said. “It is about reaching out to the patients and doing the patient education and making sure that they have the navigation resources.”

The CDC now recommends people get screened for colorectal cancer starting at the age of 45.

When it comes to screening, now there’s alternative methods to in addition to a colonoscopy.

“They might be due for a screening now, but the last time they had a screening, the only option was option A but now we might have option B or option C and so I think it helps decrease the fear and the stigma around that testing,” CHCNRV’s Megan Arthur said.

Both organizations say the screening process starts with a conversation with your doctor.

Complete a risk assessment and proceed from there.

The Community Health Center will serve anyone regardless of insurance or their ability to pay.

