Bedford County crash kills driver

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man from Texas was killed in a crash Thursday in Bedford County.

Nathanael Elisha Lutz, 26, died at the scene of the crash August 18 on Route 122, just north of Campers Paradise Trail.

Lutz was driving a Ford Escape SUV southbound on Route 122, when he ran off the right side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned.

The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.

