Campbell County Sheriff’s Office looking for man accused of fleeing from deputies

Mathew Patton photo
Mathew Patton photo(Campbell County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man facing several charges after being accused of fleeing from deputies.

Mathew Patton, 36 of Lynchburg, is wanted for felony assault and battery against law enforcement officers, felony disregarding law enforcement command, and five misdemeanor charges connected to fleeing law enforcement and traffic infractions. Specifics about the circumstances behind the accusations have not been released.

Patton is 6′1″ and 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about Patton’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Campbell County dispatch center at 434-332-9574, or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

