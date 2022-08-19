Cause determined for Roanoke house fire that sent one to hospital

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Improperly discarded smoking materials led to a house fire that sent one person to a hospital in Roanoke Wednesday, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to a report of smoke coming from a home in the 1000 block of Tazewell Avenue SE. Crews found heavy smoke and flames, but got the fire under control quickly, according to the fire department.

One person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and is being assisted by the American Red Cross after being displaced by the fire.

Damages to the home and its contents are estimated to be $33,000.

