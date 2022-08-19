Hometown Local
Charlene Curtis, coaching trailblazer in ACC, dies at 67

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Charlene Curtis, the first Black women’s head basketball coach in the ACC, has died. She was 67, and died after a battle with cancer, the conference announced.

Curtis was the head coach at Wake Forest from 1997-2004, after head coaching stops at Radford and Temple, where she also was the first African-American head women’s basketball coach.

She worked in the ACC league offices for 11 years, retiring in 2019 as the supervisor of officials for women’s basketball.

Curtis played basketball at Radford shortly after the passage of Title IX in 1972 and become that school’s first 1,000-point scorer and a member of its Hall of Fame.

