Day 5: Trial continues for man charged in fatal 2019 Rockbridge County explosion

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The trial continues for Phillip Westmoreland, charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with a fatal explosion in 2019.

A State Police Special Agent took the stand Friday to show the defendant’s phone records. Prosecutors argued Westmoreland was distracted that day and texting his girlfriend.

“What was the content of that text message?” asked prosecutors. “Good morning, Baby,” responded the agent.

Meanwhile, the defense emphasized a gap in the texts, which they say was during the time of the fuel drop-off.

“And he doesn’t send another text message until 31 minutes later at 8:49 a.m., correct?” asked the defense. “That’s correct,” responded the agent.

The jury heard from Westmoreland’s coworker at Webb’s Oil Corporation. He had previously delivered fuel to the South River Market. Prosecutors argue Westmoreland overfilled the fuel tanks. The defense says Westmoreland delivered the amount ordered by the store.

“Never once in the 200 times that you deliver to the South River Market, did he ever order the wrong amount?” asked the defense. “No, sir,” responded the coworker.

The commonwealth asked the coworker if it’s the driver’s responsibility to check the capacity.

“You would never start unloading not knowing what the capacity of the tank is,” responded the coworker.

Webb’s Oil Corporation President David Webb took the stand.

“How much confidence did you personally have in Mr. Westmoreland’s ability to perform his duties on the job?” asked prosecutors. “100 percent,” said Webb.

The trial will resume Monday morning.

