Eleven hour welfare check ends without incident
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An eleven hour welfare check attempt in Lynchburg on Cobb Street has come to an Thursday evening.
Police say they were called to Cobb Street at 10 this morning for a report of a disorderly female.
Officers say she as wanted on a non-violent misdemeanor and made threats to officers from inside her home.
After hours of negotiations the situation was de-escalated.
