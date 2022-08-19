Hometown Local
Eleven hour welfare check ends without incident

POLICE LIGHTS
POLICE LIGHTS
By Jessica Mardian
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An eleven hour welfare check attempt in Lynchburg on Cobb Street has come to an Thursday evening.

Police say they were called to Cobb Street at 10 this morning for a report of a disorderly female.

Officers say she as wanted on a non-violent misdemeanor and made threats to officers from inside her home.

After hours of negotiations the situation was de-escalated.

