Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Fitbit case: Husband sentenced to 65 years in prison for murdering wife

Richard Dabate, who was found guilty back in May of murdering his wife, was sentenced to 65 years in prison. (Source: WFSB)
By Audrey Russo, Rob Polansky and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - After nearly seven years of litigation, a Connecticut man has learned his fate.

On Thursday, Richard Dabate was sentenced to 65 years in prison for murdering his wife, Connie Dabate, back in 2015.

WFSB reports Richard Dabate was found guilty earlier this year in the killing that occurred a few days before Christmas.

Prosecutors argued that Richard Dabate’s story of a deadly home invasion didn’t add up when data from Connie Dabate’s Fitbit fitness tracking device showed the mother of two walking around after the time Richard Dabate claimed she was killed.

Experts said that data helped the jury reach its quick verdict in the trial.

Connie Dabate’s family said justice was served, but the case forced them to relive painful memories.

Richard Dabate was not only convicted of murder but also of tampering with evidence and lying to police.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The health department is offering vaccines
Eight cases of monkeypox confirmed in southwest Virginia
Skeletal remains found near US-220N in Roanoke
1847 Colt Walker Revolver
Christiansburg auction company sells ‘holy grail’ of firearms
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
House fire on Tazewell
One person taken to hospital after house fire in Roanoke

Latest News

Auburn Police: Various gun, ammunition found in I-85 shooting suspect's car
Guns, 2,000 rounds of ammo found in I-85 shootings suspect’s vehicle
This photo provided by KION-TV shows multiple agencies responding to Watsonville Municipal...
Officials: At least 2 die after planes collide in California
The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown, Monday, Aug. 8,...
Judge appears willing to unveil some of Mar-a-Lago affidavit
Border patrol officers uncovered meth and fentanyl hidden inside the laundry basket of a woman...
Border Patrol: Woman crossing border attempts to smuggle meth, fentanyl in laundry basket