Henry County to host 14th annual Smith River Fest

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Henry County Parks and Recreation is hosting their 14th annual Smith River Fest Saturday.

The Smith River Fest will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Smith River Sports Complex.

The event will start in the morning with yoga by the river, followed by a mud race, river tubing and a boat race.

There will also be a rock wall, bounce houses and a magic show at noon to keep the kids entertained.

“The weather looks great tomorrow, not so hot, a little bit of cloud coverage, so it should be a perfect day to be outdoors. We were all indoors for so long, so it will be a great day to come outside and enjoy everything we have to offer here in Henry County,” said Roger Adams, director of Henry County Parks and Recreation.

Admission is free along with most of the activities.

More information on the event can be found here.

