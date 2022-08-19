Hometown Local
Heritage Day Festival returns to Christiansburg

By Andrew Webb
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery Museum of Art and History’s Heritage Day Festival returns on August 20.

It will take over downtown Christiansburg from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The festival will have live music, food, arts and crafts vendors and a beer garden.

Casey Jenkins, the Executive Director of the museum says this festival is a great way to learn about local history.

“Bringing all that back is something really special for for Montgomery County, Christiansburg, Blacksburg and people can really see their heritage come to life in sort of a living history kind of way,” Jenkins said.

The beer garden will also include an exclusive beer brewed in partnership with Iron Tree Brewing called the “L & M Rifle Ale” named after the famous Christiansburg duel.

