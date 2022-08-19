Hometown Local
Man killed in Tazewell County crash

Light bar of a marked Louisville Metro Police Department unit.
Light bar of a marked Louisville Metro Police Department unit.(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By Justin Geary
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Tazewell County Sunday, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash occurred on Rt. 637, one mile north of Rt. 631.

35-year-old Lindsey Deel, of Brandy, was driving a Chevy Suburban north on Rt. 637 when he entered a curve, drove off the right side of the road, hit an embankment and flipped.

Deel was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he wasn’t wearing his seatbelt.

