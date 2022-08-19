New book highlights trailblazing career

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Rawleigh Quarles Sr. has served as the Senior Pastor of Staunton Avenue Church of God for over 20 years. But long before he led the Roanoke congregation, he was a trailblazer in the Roanoke City Fire Department, rising through the ranks to become the city’s first Black fire chief.

Now, he has written a book about his experiences.

Quarles had worked for the department more than 25 years, when he was named Fire Chief in 1989. He was one of the first two Black firefighters hired by the city in 1962, the first Black lieutenant, the first Black fire marshal, and ultimately the city’s first Black fire chief. But it wasn’t easy being a trailblazer.

As a child who dreamed of becoming a firefighter, he questioned why there were no minorities on the city’s fire trucks. And after he went to work for the department, he faced subtle and sometimes overt forms of racism.

Denied a promotion after a job description was changed to exclude him, he filed a discrimination lawsuit. An out-of-court settlement helped clear a path for other minorities.

“I was humbly proud of my achievements, particularly in what it would do for all minorities,” Quarles told WDBJ7. “Not just males, but females as well, in every category that had been denied privilege because of their race, or sex, or national origin.”

Now Quarles has written a book about his experiences in the department and the transition to his ministry. The title is ‘Climbing the Ladder of Success: A Firefighter’s Journey to the Top.’

He said he hopes it will deliver a message of acceptance toward people of different races, cultures, and ethnicities.

“I feel like my journey helped to bring some of that about,” Quarles said. “I’m glad of that accomplishment and I owe it all to God.”

A book signing is scheduled Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Duck Donuts In Roanoke County.

