Pittsylvania County renames two bridges after Virginia State troopers

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pittsylvania County held a bridge dedication ceremony Friday to honor the lives of State Troopers Henry Noel Harmon and Henry Murray Brooks.

The U.S. 29 north bridge in Hurt will be named after State Trooper Henry Brooks who was struck and killed by a car while investigating a crash on 29 in 1956.

“He was committed to our country. He served in the army, he served in the Marine reserves, and then he went to serve for our state. So, besides being a prankster from what I understand, service meant a lot to him,” said Lindsay Brooks, granddaughter of Henry Brooks.

The route 57 bridge east of Chatham will be dedicated to State trooper Henry Harmon as he lived right down the road from that bridge.

“We’re going to talk about them for a short period of time, but we will remember them forever. Every person that drives up down 29 or crosses over 29, whether it be or the hurt Motley exit, will see the names of these two troopers and be reminded that they died serving the citizens of Pittsylvania County,” said Vic Ingram, Pittsylvania county board of supervisors chairman.

Harmon was shot while on duty in 1960, leaving him paralyzed until his death in 1995.

Henry Wayne Harmon was only three when his dad was paralyzed.

“I remember very little of him prior to him being paralyzed. I only remember the positive outlook he had afterwards as I grew up,” said Henry Wayne Harmon, son of Henry Harmon.

And as he grew up, his father inspired him every step of the way.

“He inspired me, my grandson, my youngest,” added Harmon. “I mean, it’s been an inspiration for all of us. That’s what got me into EMS and then later into law enforcement. We have to take care of one another.”

During the ceremony, portraits were given to the families of the two officers.

“This means a lot to our family and to me personally,” explained Brooks. “We’ve heard so much about my grandfather growing up and his legacy to actually be here with people that remember him and can bring in and show memories definitely means a lot.”

